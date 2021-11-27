Repair of damaged roads ordered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 November 2021 23:20 IST

Issue raised at District Development Council meet

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister G.R. Anil has instructed the district authorities to complete the pending repair of damaged roads in the districts on a war footing.

The deplorable plight of roads in various parts of the district came up for discussion at a meeting of the District Development Council held online on Saturday. Other legislators in the district flagged the condition of stretches unfit for vehicular movement.

In view of such demands, District Collector Navjot Khosa ordered the officials concerned to undertake the repair work in a time-bound manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil called for steps to appoint a nursing assistant at the Kannakode primary health centre in Vembayam grama panchayat. He stressed the need to increase the number of bus services plying in the panchayat.

I.B. Satheesh, MLA, demanded steps to expedite the proposed development works in Kattakada town. G. Stephen, who represents the Aruvikkara constituency, urged the intervention of the Forest Department in mitigating wild animal intrusions into inhabited areas in Vithura by establishing fences and elephant trenches. He also called for urgent steps to boost Internet connectivity in forest fringe areas to enable children to access online classes.

Repair of houses sought

Vamanapuram MLA D.K. Murali urged urgent steps to repair the houses in the tribal colony at Pottamavu. He told the officials concerned to ensure the timely conduct of bus services to the Upper Sanatorium in Ponmudi.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, sought greater coordination among officials of the Revenue and Public Works Departments in undertaking the Vattiyurkavu junction development project.

K. Ansalan, V. Sasi, V. Joy, MLAs, district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar and District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal also participated in the meeting.