GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rent will not be charged for Poojappura Mandapam during Navaratri, says Corporation

Published - September 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP councillors stage a protest inside the Corporation Secretary’s office against the move by the civic body to charge rent for Navaratri Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

BJP councillors stage a protest inside the Corporation Secretary’s office against the move by the civic body to charge rent for Navaratri Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has clarified that the civic body will not charge any rental fee for using the Saraswati Mandapam at Poojappura as part of the Navaratri festival. Councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday staged a protest in the Corporation Secretary’s office against an alleged move to charge fees for the use of the mandapam.

In a statement, Mayor Arya Rajendran said the Corporation had earlier issued directions to the officials to provide the mandapam for free to the committee organising the festival, as had been the practice till now. The Corporation had on September 10 convened a meeting of various departments to ensure smooth conduct of the Navaratri festival.

Ms. Rajendran accused a section of attempting to mislead the public by spreading misinformation regarding the issue and staging protests based on it.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.