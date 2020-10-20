Thiruvananthapuram

Renovation of Connemara market begins

A view of the old Connemara market in Thiruvananthapuram. File photo   | Photo Credit: S GOPAKUMAR

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday inaugurated the renovation work at the Connemara market in Palayam as part of the city Corporation's Smart City project. As part of the project, a new complex with shopping outlets, food plaza, storage godowns and entertainment zones will come up in the area. Facilities for decentralised management of waste and solar panel-roofed buildings will be part of the project.

