Renovated social media cell of police launched

The Kerala Police have launched its renovated social media cell with an eye on targeting a wider audience through various social networking platforms. State Police Chief Loknath Behera formally inaugurated the facility at the Kerala Police Headquarters on Monday.

Equipped with advanced production and editing tools, the cell will strengthen its efforts to sensitise the public on various issues and propagate crucial information in an effective manner. The potential of video production techniques including the use of green screens for creating web videos will also be tapped at the facility that had come into being in May 2018.

Having garnered 1.2 million likes, the Facebook page of the Kerala Police is among the most followed social media page among State Police forces in the country.

The page was also selected by software giant Microsoft for a study on the new age media interactions of the Kerala Police.

During the inaugural programme, the State Police Chief felicitated five children who were featured in a video that was produced for short video application, TikTok. Additional Director Generals of Police B. Sandhya and Manoj Abraham, who is the nodal officer of the social media cell; Inspector General S. Sreejith, Deputy Inspector General C. Nagaraju were also present on the occasion.