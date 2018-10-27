Thiruvananthapuram

Renovated SAT ward to be opened soon

Maintenance done on a war footing

The renovated Ward 7 of SAT Hospital would be opened up for women and children on Monday.

As the ward was being renovated, space crunch had forced authorities to accommodate women and newborns on the floor.

Ward 7 has 60 beds and the hospital authorities had to accommodate all these patients in the adjoining three wards.

Following media reports, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja had directed authorities to provide mattresses to all patients on the floor.

The ward maintenance and renovation is being completed on a war footing.

Overcrowding issues

SAT Hospital has been facing overcrowding issues for the past few days and rather than turn away patients being referred here in critical state, the hospital had chosen to take care of them. This had led to many patients being accommodated on the floor, SAT Superintendent A. Santhosh kumar said.

