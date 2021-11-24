Renewable Energy Park on the cards at Vizhinjam in Kerala capital

Kerala Government has constituted a committee to study proposals made by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd and Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology

Picturesque Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, where an international seaport is coming up, is also poised to become a renewable energy hub of the future.

The Kerala Government is keenly looking at the possibility of establishing a ‘Renewable Energy Park’ in the coastal locality that would tap into a variety of energy sources. The Government has constituted a committee to study proposals made by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) and the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT).

The five-member panel chaired by the Secretary, Ports Department, will “decide upon the requirements, way forward and timely implementation of the Renewable Energy Park at Vizhinjam,” a November 16 order said.

Geographical advantages

Given Vizhinjam’s geographical advantages, a renewable energy park there can explore the potential of wind (onshore and offshore), solar, biomass and wave power, said Dr. Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, VISL. In subsequent phases, the electricity generated through renewable energy projects can be used to generate green hydrogen through electrolysis, he added.

While the park is not part of the international seaport, it is an allied initiative, government officials said.

While granting environmental clearance for the seaport project, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) had recommended the promotion of renewable energy tapping available sources, said Narendra Nath Veluri, CEO, ANERT. A 1 MW project for tapping wave energy is already on the cards with support from IIT-Madras. It would be scaled up if found successful.

The five-member committee set up by the Government has the VISL CEO as convener, and the VISL managing director and the CEOs of the Kerala Maritime Board and ANERT as members.