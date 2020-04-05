Thiruvananthapuram

Relief as Pothencode samples test negative

47 of 71 samples that tested negative were from that region

The district had much to cheer on Sunday with the administration confirming that several samples collected from Pothencode have tested negative for COVID-19.

Among the 71 negative results that were received by the Health authorities, as many as 47 were of throat swabs collected from Pothencode natives. Nine among these were tested a day ago using real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits.

A total of 361 people were placed under quarantine, while 56 people were removed from the quarantine list. As many as 16,999 people remained under home quarantine.

Eighteen people were admitted to hospitals with symptoms, while 17 were discharged. There are currently 102 people being treated in hospitals. The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered 98 cases in connection with violations of the lockdown. Among these, 82 people were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

The police have commenced the use of the ‘Road Vigil’ mobile application that enables officials to record the details of vehicles and track motorists. Labour Commissioner Pranab Jyothinath and Thiruvananthapuram Assistant Collector Anu Kumari visited the migrant labourers’ camps at SMV School, Oruvatilkotta, Thycaud and Nanadavanam.

Meanwhile, the district witnessed a low-key observance of the Palm Sunday in churches. Major Archbishop-Catholicos Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of the Syro-Malankara Church and Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Soosa Pakiam M. led the Holy Mass at the St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pattom, and the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Palayam, respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 11:17:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/relief-as-pothencode-samples-test-negative/article31264785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY