Relief as Pothencode samples test negative

The district had much to cheer on Sunday with the administration confirming that several samples collected from Pothencode have tested negative for COVID-19.

Among the 71 negative results that were received by the Health authorities, as many as 47 were of throat swabs collected from Pothencode natives. Nine among these were tested a day ago using real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits.

A total of 361 people were placed under quarantine, while 56 people were removed from the quarantine list. As many as 16,999 people remained under home quarantine.

Eighteen people were admitted to hospitals with symptoms, while 17 were discharged. There are currently 102 people being treated in hospitals. The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered 98 cases in connection with violations of the lockdown. Among these, 82 people were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

The police have commenced the use of the ‘Road Vigil’ mobile application that enables officials to record the details of vehicles and track motorists. Labour Commissioner Pranab Jyothinath and Thiruvananthapuram Assistant Collector Anu Kumari visited the migrant labourers’ camps at SMV School, Oruvatilkotta, Thycaud and Nanadavanam.

Meanwhile, the district witnessed a low-key observance of the Palm Sunday in churches. Major Archbishop-Catholicos Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of the Syro-Malankara Church and Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Soosa Pakiam M. led the Holy Mass at the St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pattom, and the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Palayam, respectively.