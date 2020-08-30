Relief as new COVID-19 cases come down in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 August 2020 23:35 IST

310 test positive and 161 recover; capital reports one more death

The capital district registered a considerable dip in COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 310 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The official death toll has gone up to 85 with the death of a 64-year-old Parassala native on August 27 being attributed to the disease.

Barring three imported cases, all other fresh cases are due to local transmission. The rate of cases with unknown sources of infection remained high with 41 such cases being reported from places, including Parassala, Attukal, Balaramapuram, Beemapally, Vallakadavu, Poonthura, Kochuthope, Chempazhanthy, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Sreevaraham, Nedumangad and Manikyavilakam.

With 161 recoveries, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in the district is 5,458.

A total of 856 persons were quarantined in the district on the day. Currently, 19,723 people are undergoing quarantine in their homes. Besides, 585 others have been accommodated in 72 COVID-19 care centres.

Symptomatic cases

As many as 405 symptomatic people were hospitalised on Sunday, taking the number of people being treated in hospitals for various symptoms to 3,983.

Meanwhile, the City police continued to crack down on violations of the COVID-19 protocol with 41 people being booked under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. While 374 people were fined for failing to wear masks, 30 others were charged for violating physical-distancing norms.

Nine traders were also booked for violating the rules. A total fine of ₹80,800 was collected by the police from various parts of the city.