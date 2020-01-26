Regularisation of illegalbuildings gets unearthed

In surprise checks conducted at various locations in the city on Saturday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) found that officials in the revenue and town planning sections of the city Corporation had allowed regularisation of constructions without following the norms.

The Vishwaroopa auditorium, occupying an area of 3,250 sq ft in Attukal was found to be built on land marked as wetland. The permit was obtained initially for a residential construction. During construction, the area of the building went beyond the area shown in the submitted plan. The revised plan was later cleared by the Assistant Executive Engineer.

The S.P Super market at Thaliyil in Karamana was similarly provided a permit for construction of a 1,200 square feet building. However, the 3,500 sq ft building which was constructed was later regularised without considering distance from the road or without adequate parking facilities.

The Vinayaka Store in Kalady was found to be violating norms regarding minimum distance from the road. The file regarding this construction was found to be missing from the city Corporation. The Vijayalekshmi textiles in East Fort was built without permit in a land marked as paddy land in the basic tax register.

Jutting to road

The top floors of the Anjali apartments at Maruthoorkadavu were found to be jutting into the road, against the building norms. The Vigilance is currently looking into the files to check whether the building, located near the Karamana river, is violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.