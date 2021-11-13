Red alert for Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 November 2021 14:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram has been put on red alert on Saturday with heavy rainfall continuing to batter the district. The IMD, in a 1 p.m. update, has indicated the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in 24 hours) in the southern district.

Heavy rainfall had been lashing the hilly regions of Thiruvananthapuram since Friday night. The shutters of the three dams in the district - Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara - are in a raised position. Low lying areas and coastal areas have reported heavy waterlogging.

Advertising

Advertising

Damages have been reported to roads and structures including a small bridge in the district.

The district administration has made arrangements to evacuate people residing in vulnerable areas to relief camps.

Fishing has been banned till Sunday.

According to a 1 p.m. update from the India Meteorological Department, five other Kerala districts - Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki - are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The remaining districts as well as the Lakshadweep islands are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.