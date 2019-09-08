Record number of beneficiaries receive welfare pensions

Welfare pension beneficiaries in the city Corporation, along with the beneficiaries in the rest of the State, have received pension for three months on the occasion of Onam.

A record number of 80,292 beneficiaries have got welfare pensions in the Corporation area this time. With the constant addition of beneficiaries under various categories, the number has jumped by more than 10,000 over the past one year.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 43,269 are drawing old-age pensions while 26,765 are drawing pension for widows.

A total of 7,366 beneficiaries draw pensions for the differently abled, while 1,187 beneficiaries draw pensions for unmarried women and 1,705 draw agricultural pensions.

Clean-up

The jump in number came even after the weeding out of ineligible beneficiaries over the past year. As per a government order issued in July last to ensure that only those deserving of social security pensions draw it, those living in houses with floor area above 1,200 sq. ft and those owning cars above 1000-cc engine capacity were made ineligible for the pension.

Earlier this year, the government removed the floor area component itself from the norms regarding pension eligibility, allowing more people to be included.

As part of the cleaning up of the list, the city Corporation had found that 1,699 beneficiaries of various welfare pension are ineligible for the same.

Scrutiny

In the past four years of the current administration, a total of 29,770 persons were newly included on the beneficiary list. Out of this, a second round of scrutiny was carried out in the cases of 14,806 beneficiaries, following the government decision to weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

The list of pending applicants for welfare pensions, which at one time last year had become as huge as 15,000, has now come down, with periodic clearing of applications.