Reasons abound for reluctance

There was a time when women stepping out of their homes had to wait till they returned to relieve themselves.

Today, the city has a number of e-toilets, She-toilets, and public comfort stations, but women are still loath to use these facilities. The reasons include cleanliness concerns, unfamiliarity with technology, location, and safety perception.

Unfamiliar instructions

Women, especially those in the unorganised sector, may feel daunted at the thought of dealing with the technology or the instructions on using the facility.

Suchitwa Mission engineer Bharat Babu admits that though the toilets are designed to be women-friendly, women often are not aware of the services, and keep away. Improper use is another factor. For instance, flushing sanitary pads instead of disposing them in the incinerator may lead to blocks.

Asha S. Nair, manager (projects), KSWDC, says changes such as replacing the automatic doors with manual doors to prevent people from getting trapped inside and making entry free have helped increase the number of users. Units near the Museum had nearly 550 users on an average a month.

Maintenance issues

The units’ maintenance problem too is dampener. Not all e-toilets on the zoo and museum premises are functional. One unit on Suleiman Street near Vallakkadavu face water issues. “Such units cannot be opened to prevent their becoming dirty,” says Nima Rajeev, Deputy Manager (Operations), Eram.

In the e-toilets on the zoo and museum premises, the napkin vending machines have not been functional for long, employees said. Same is the plight of e-toilets on the Kanakakkunnu premises. The public toilets nearby are clean but the napkin vending machine seems to have broken down. Sanitary napkins are overflowing from the incinerator.

Sulabh needs a facelift

The Sulabh comfort stations in the city are clean because they have enough employees. Sreeja who sells lotteries outside General Hospital says she heads to the Sulabh comfort station opposite as it is neat, unlike the public toilet on the hospital premises. But the facilities are in need of a facelift.

Madan Kumar Jha, assistant controller, Sulabh, says their facilities on the city Corporation premises and at East Fort are being renovated. The comfort stations at Thampanoor and Vanchiyoor will also be renovated.

Not only will they have separate entrances for men and women, they will also be disabled-friendly.