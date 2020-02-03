‘Reading newspapers crucial to quizzing’

Reading newspapers is most crucial to staying updated on current happenings, says Sourav S.S. of Government Higher Secondary School, Venjaramoodu, who teamed up with schoolmate Aswin V.J. to bag the first prize in the senior category in The Hindu Young World quiz here on Saturday.

Aswin too swears by newspapers. In fact, he notes down whatever he finds interesting in them during the half hour he devotes to his passion — quizzing — each day. Second prize winner in this year’s science quiz organised by the State government, Aswin says they get The Hindu at their school and read that invariably, besides other materials to stay ahead of the game.

Their win sends across the message that government schools are no less than private schools when it came to education, he says.

The first prize, Sourav says, was totally unexpected as the competition was tough, but their hard work and the support of their teachers and parents saw them through. It helped that Aswin and he had been a team for some six years now.

First appearance

A government school won top laurels in the junior category too. Sreehari S. of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Mithirmala, is no stranger to first prizes but bagging the top spot in in his first appearance in the quiz is something special. It was almost touch and go. Sreehari and his partner Athreyon A.S. got the last question on the buzzer wrong and this trimmed their 10-point lead but only by five points, ensuring they lifted the championship.

