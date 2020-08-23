Reaching out to the COVID-hit coastal belt

Corporation launches sanitiser holder making venture to fund food kits

The city Corporation has launched a ‘sanitiser holder making challenge’, to raise funds for the civic body’s project to provide food kits to families in Poonthura and surrounding areas of the capital's coastal region.

The effort is to help them tide over the crisis following the COVID-19- induced lockdown and ban on fishing.

The Corporation on Sunday organised a workshop for making the sanitiser holder using cloth. As part of the challenge, participants can make sanitiser holders and sell them at ₹25 each, which can be contributed to the fund for providing food kits to the coastal families. The Corporation will give certificates for organisations or individuals who manage to make 100 sanitiser holders and contribute to the project.

The sanitiser holders being used in the workshop were made by green army volunteers Akhila S. Raj and Hashmi. Mayor K. Sreekumar has released a step-by-step video in his Facebook page on making the holders. Organisations including Prathidhwani, C5, Indus Cycling Embassy, Nehru Yuva Kendra, and others were part of the workshop.

Public can contribute to the Corporation’s initiatives to help the coastal community through the website www.donatetmc.in. Contributions could be sent to the Consumerfed’s account in the Palayam branch of the Federal Bank (Ac no- 10210200020231, IFSC FDRL0001021 ).