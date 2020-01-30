Rape: 10-year rigorous imprisonment for man

A POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹1,10,000 for intruding into a house and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2013.
The prosecution case was that Sreeni, 31, of Wagamon entered the house of the victim when she was alone and raped her.
It was revealed by the victim at a counselling at school and a case was registered.
The five-year RI and ₹10,000 fine is for intruding into the house and 10 year RI and ₹1 lakh fine is for raping the minor.
The fine amount should be given to the victim.
However, the imprisonment was jointly reduced to 10 years.
