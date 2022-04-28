Ramzan kits distributed

Chief imam Haafiz P.H. Abdul Gafar Maulavi distributes Ramzan relief kits at a function organised by the Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaath in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 4,000 families were provided with Ramzan relief kits at a function organised by the Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaath here on Thursday.

Chief imam Haafiz P.H. Abdul Gafar Maulavi inaugurated the distribution of kits. Jamaath president A. Saifudeen Haji presided over the function. M.K.Nazar, president, Thiruvananthapuram Yatheemkhana, imam Anas Mizbahi and office-bearers of the Jamaath were among those present on the occasion.