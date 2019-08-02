Rakhi murder: Evidence recovered

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Thursday recovered crucial evidence in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Rakhi at Amboori.

The investigation team recovered a plastic rope that was allegedly used to strangulate the victim. Tools, including a pickaxe and a spade, which were allegedly used to dig the pit in which the body had been buried, were also found from the house of prime accused Akhil at Thattamukku, near Amboori.

A pair of slippers, claimed to be of Rakhi, was also found from an adjacent rubber plantation.

Accused

The evidence were recovered on Thursday with the assistance of the three accused, Akhil, Rahul and Adarsh, who were in police custody in connection with the murder.

While the investigation team had sought their custody for 10 days, the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court sent the accused in police custody for six days. The police are yet to recover Rakhi’s handbag and mobile phone.

The police also took the accused to a shop from where they allegedly bought a large quantity of salt to be spread on the dead body.

A large posse of police escorted the trio to prevent a repeat of the protests by local residents against the accused.

The police might take the accused to Thrissur and Palakkad, where they allegedly stayed following the murder.