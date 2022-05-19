Rainfall alert in capital district

Yellow alert sounded

The district administration has raised alert following the sounding of yellow alert in the capital district till May 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours during the period.

District Collector Navjot Khosa urged caution among residents of low-lying areas, river banks and landslip-prone hilly areas, especially those which received copious rainfall during the last few days.

She also directed the respective local-self government institutions and the departments concerned to ensure adequate preparedness in those areas that have witnessed landslipss and floods in the past and those that have been categorised as vulnerable and unfit for human habitation by an expert panel of the Geological Survey of India and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Dr. Khosa instructed officials to adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Orange Book of Disaster Management for managing relief camps in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three cars were damaged and a waste management plant partially damaged when a huge tree was uprooted at the police quarters in Palayam. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

The police attributed the incident to the heavy rainfall and the strong winds that the area has been witnessing. There were no casualties. One driver had a narrow escape after he managed to jump out of the car on seeing the tree tumbling down.