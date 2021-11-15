Rain leaves one dead, two injured

427 people shifted to relief camps in district; three houses destroyed while 52 damaged

One person died and at least two were injured in rain-related incidents in the district.

The district has been facing the brunt of a heavy downpour since Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Lalithabai, 75, Keezhekannekkode House, Kattakada Taluk. She was reported missing in the Neyyar river on Sunday morning. Her body was recovered from Palakkadavu, Neyyattinkara.

Two persons were injured in the Varkala taluk in rain-related incidents, the administration said.

Nineteen relief camps were opened in the district in the past two days alone to accommodate families evacuated from vulnerable locations. As per the latest available data, 427 people (146 families) have been shifted to these camps.

In Neyyattinkara taluk, 216 people from 75 families have been put up in eight camps.

Five relief camps have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram taluk, and two each in Nedumangad, Kattakada and Chirayinkeezhu taluks.

Three houses were destroyed while 52 others were damaged in the district.

Sixteen houses were damaged in Kattakada taluk, 14 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyatinkara taluks, seven houses in Chirayinkeezhu taluk and one house in Varkala taluk.

The shutters of the Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara dams are in a raised position. The district administration has advised people residing on riverbanks to remain alert.

Crop loss has been reported in 0.12 hectares in the district.

Yellow alert today

Isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is likely in the district on Monday also. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the district on yellow alert on Monday.

District Collector Navjot Khosa appealed to people residing on riverbanks, and flood and landslip-prone areas to remain alert as heavy rainfall was continuing in these areas.

She also urged the public to cooperate with officials if evacuation from unsafe locations became necessary.