Rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram, hits normal life

Five families were evacuated in the district on Sunday following flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rain.
Two families from Pettah and three families from Chirayinkeezhu have been rehabilitated, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.
Meanwhile, severe coastal erosion has been reported in the coastal areas.
Fishermen rescued
Two fishermen who fell into the sea from a fishing boat near the Vizhinjam harbour on Sunday evening were rescued.
They had held on to a buoy thrown by workers at the Vizhinjam seaport.
The fishermen were rescued by the crew of another fishing boat.
Mayor at flood-hit areas
City Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar on Sunday visited the Punnakkamugal and Thrikkannapuram wards, which faced flooding in the heavy rains. Compound walls, roads and drains were found to be damaged in these areas.
Mr. Sreekumar said that these would be repaired soon after the rains.
