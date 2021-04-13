Rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram, disrupts traffic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Incidents of flooding reported from low-lying areas of the city

Heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed the capital city on Monday evening uprooting trees, bringing down overhead power lines and disrupting traffic in several places.

Rail traffic was hit after a tree fell on the track at the Pettah railway station around 7 p.m. Services were fully restored by 10.30 p.m.

Incidents of waterlogging were reported in the low-lying areas of the city.

Power outages

With falling tree branches snapping overhead lines of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in many places, several city areas also experienced power outages, Fire and Rescue Service said.

No casualties had been reported in the incidents, officials said.

Trees were uprooted in the strong winds in several places. The Chenkalchoola unit of the Fire and Rescue Service had responded to more than 20 calls pertaining to snapped overhead lines and uprooted trees.

Trees were uprooted in five locations at Peroorkada, and three places in Vattiyurkavu.

Similar incidents were also reported from Overbridge, Muttada, Maruthamkuzhi, Vettamukku, Thampanoor, Indira Nagar, Vazhayila Vettikonam and Nettayam, officials of the Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that their units were out attending to calls late into Monday night.