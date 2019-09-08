Rain, floods do little to dampen city’s Onam spirits

With just over a couple of days left for Onam, the city seems to have shrugged off the sombre mood left by the rain and the floods in the State last month and is embracing the festive spirit.

The traffic on the roads has been increasing over the past few days, with arterial roads chock-a-block with vehicles. Shops are drawing shoppers with attractive offers on consumer goods, apparel, electronics, provisions, and so on.

At a leading supermarket on MG Road, a percussion troupe was drumming up the excitement, a steady stream of people walking in to finish their Onam shopping in time.

Jewel Elsa Thomas who is undergoing coaching for competitive examinations said it was very crowded inside, with the clothes section drawing maximum crowds. It did not look like people were trying to keep their shopping to a minimum in a show of solidarity with the flood-affected, she said.

Another shopper said unlike last year, the celebrations this year were more upbeat, with residents’ associations and institutions sticking to their tradition of conducting various Onam events.

Aishwarya J.S., a house surgeon at Government Homoeo College at Nemom who was shopping for footwear at Chala, said events in her college were on a bigger scale than that last year, though it could not compare to the grand Onams of the years before the floods last year.

“There is a good crowd of shoppers, though one cannot be sure if they are actually purchasing anything,” she said.

Akshaya Anilkumar, a karate instructor from Kadakkavur, was shopping for trophies, among other things, for the Onam programmes organised in her locality. She said there were no Onam festivities last year, but this time around they were organising programmes on a small scale.

“We have helped with the relief collection, through schools and our association. This time, we are organising programmes for small children.

Sreekutty and Bhavya who were accompanying her said fewer people could be seen in shops, and it could be done with the shape of the economy.

Smaller pookkalams

Arfan S. from a tutorial college near Kolathukara high school, Kazhakuttam, was shopping for flowers, vegetables, provisions, and prizes for the Onam festivities. “Things are not as grand as before. There are limitations on the sizes of pookkalams (flower carpet) in line with the idea to limit ostentation.”

Rather than buy vegetables from the market at Chala, Arfan and his friends decided to buy it from a hypermarket as it was cheaper.

Kannan of Pournami Flower and Perfumery said they had managed decent sales on the last three days of the week owing to demand from schools and colleges. There was some wedding business too.

The Uthradom-day sale was what they were pinning their hopes on to make up for lacklustre Onam sales.