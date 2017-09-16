Rain-battered roads a day-to-day challenge

Potholes, depressions, settlements, worn-out surfaces, sunken manholes, and uneven stretches greet motorists in many corridors in the capital and suburbs, making travel a nightmare with the southwest monsoon intensifying after a lull.

With the Public Works Department and the city Corporation unable to take up maintenance owing to the ongoing wet spell, many busy road corridors in the city have turned virtual deathtraps for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, with deep, water-filled potholes appearing all of a sudden.

The SMC-Pangode-Thirumala Pallimukku, Vettamukku-Thirumala Pallimukku, Ambalamukku-Vayalikkada-Muttada-Paruthipara, Kuravankonam-YMR, Devaswom Board-YMR, YMR-Charachira-Plamoodu, Nalanda-Nanthancode, Kalakaumudy Road, Manacud Market-Attakulangara bypass road, Manacaud-Iranimuttom Road, Kunjalummoodu-Poojappara Road, and Killipalam-Kannettumukku are the stretches that have become difficult to travel.

Chaos prevail in many places such as Pangode Junction where the roads have been battered by rain.

The risk of two-wheeler riders being thrown off the vehicle after hitting the ruts has increased.

Riders often swerve the vehicles to avoid falling into these potholes and this results in accidents.

On the Nanthancode-City Corporation road, where the Chief Minister and other Ministers travel, the potholes are yet to be filled.

The piled-up bitumen and other materials near the road near Kuravankonam and YMR Junction are also turning a safety hazard.

Waterlogging and digging for repairing pipe bursts, shifting of utilities, and wear and tear lead to the deterioration of road surface.

However, the 42 km of roads developed under the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP) have not been affected.

Rain prevents repairs

When contacted, a senior PWD official said the wet spell was preventing them from taking up even urgent patch work in the city and suburbs.

Funds were not an issue and many works had been awarded to contractors. The resurfacing of the stretch from SMC to Thirumala Pallimukku was stopped owing to rain, he said.

However, motorists travelling along the Ambalamukku-Vayalikkada-Muttada-Paruthipara corridor will have to wait longer for relief as resurfacing of the stretch will be taken up only after laying of the drinking water pipes of Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The Peroorkada-Sasthamangalam Road will also be dug up to replace the KWA’s 400-mm pipes.