Thiruvananthapuram

Railways take steps to ensure availability of essentials

Workers engaged in cleaning and sanitising the platform of Thiruvananthapuram central railway station following the alert over Covid-19

Workers engaged in cleaning and sanitising the platform of Thiruvananthapuram central railway station following the alert over Covid-19   | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

Close coordination is being maintained with State governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled without delay

Railways have joined the efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities through freight services during the lockdown period in the State.

Though passenger services have been suspended till March 31, more than 100 wagons were placed in various Food Corporation of India godowns in the Palakkad Railway Division on Tuesday. Another 42 wagons arrived in the division, railway sources said.

As many as 474 rakes had essential commodities such as foodgrains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits and vegetables, onion, coal, and petroleum products as on March 23. Of the 891 rakes loaded in the entire network, 121 were of iron ore, 48 of steel, 25 of cement, 28 of fertilizer, and 106 of container. Personnel deployed at good sheds, stations, and control offices are working round the clock to ensure smooth supply of essential items.

Close coordination is being maintained with State governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled without delay in the wake of the restrictions imposed in connection with COVID-19.

Railways have halved demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcels till March 31 and the validity of rate policies pertaining to goods/container traffic extended till April 30.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 9:53:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/railways-take-steps-to-ensure-availability-of-essentials/article31159491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY