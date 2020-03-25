Railways take steps to ensure availability of essentials

Railways have joined the efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities through freight services during the lockdown period in the State.

Though passenger services have been suspended till March 31, more than 100 wagons were placed in various Food Corporation of India godowns in the Palakkad Railway Division on Tuesday. Another 42 wagons arrived in the division, railway sources said.

As many as 474 rakes had essential commodities such as foodgrains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits and vegetables, onion, coal, and petroleum products as on March 23. Of the 891 rakes loaded in the entire network, 121 were of iron ore, 48 of steel, 25 of cement, 28 of fertilizer, and 106 of container. Personnel deployed at good sheds, stations, and control offices are working round the clock to ensure smooth supply of essential items.

Close coordination is being maintained with State governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled without delay in the wake of the restrictions imposed in connection with COVID-19.

Railways have halved demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcels till March 31 and the validity of rate policies pertaining to goods/container traffic extended till April 30.