Railways making special arrangements for Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 March 2020 08:14 IST

More ticket counters to be opened

Railways have made special arrangements to ensure safety and security of women arriving to offer Pongala at the Attukal Bhagavathi temple on March 9.

Trains from Thiruvananthapuram Central towards Kollam will start from Platform 1, 4, and 5 and trains from Thiruvananthapuram Central towards Nagercoil will start from Platform 2 and 3.

The divisional authorities have taken steps to open additional ticket counters at Thiruvananthapuram Central and other stations as per requirements.

Advertising

Advertising

Three special counters will be available at the main entry of Thiruvananthapuram Central station and one special counter will be available at the second entry side.

Parking regulation

For the convenience of passengers and devotees and to regulate the crowd, parking of vehicles in parking areas at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station will be restricted from March 7 to 9.

On the day of Pongala, movement on foot overbridges at Thiruvananthapuram Central will be regulated and will be in one direction only.

Staff and police personnel will be deployed for controlling the crowd.

Elaborate security arrangements, including CCTV cameras, bomb squads, anti-sabotage checks, and train escorts will be in place under the direct supervision of Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, and Superintendent of Police, GRP.

A 30-member special ticket checking squad will be available at the station to assist passengers in travelling with valid tickets. Basic medical facilities for first aid and a team of doctors led by the Chief Medical Superintendent of Railways will be available at the station.

Instructions

The Railways have said lighting of Pongala hearths and other rituals will not be allowed on the railway station premises as they pose a fire hazard threat. Passengers should not attempt to board or alight from a moving train and avoid cross movements at places marked for unidirectional movement, a release said.

Passengers have been asked to use only the designated entry and exit points of the railway station. Barricaded areas and areas restricted by ropes by Railways should not be trespassed.