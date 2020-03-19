Railways intensify screening of passengers

Railways have intensified screening of passengers with the help of railway personnel and health authorities to check the spread of COVID-19 through the railway network.

Two persons who boarded the Parasuram Express bound for Thiruvananthapuram Central at Shoranur and Irinjalakuda with high fever on Wednesday were detrained after screening and the coaches were sanitised and fumigated after removing other passengers.

Health authorities have been alerted and steps have been taken to keep a tab on those who travelled in these two coaches, a top railway official said.

Railways have intensified the cleaning of coaches, platforms, booking counters, lifts and escalators, and other public places frequented by passengers.

Help desks

Two help desks have been set up with the help of the health authorities at the Thiruvananthapuram Central station, ten at Ernakulam Junction, two at Thrissur and one each at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Aluva, Thiruvallla, and Thrissur.

The passenger traffic is dwindling day by day and there is less patronage for the air-conditioned coaches of the mail and express trains, the official said. The division has decided not to increase the price of platform tickets announced by the Railway Board to restrict the crowd, he said.

Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of people to the divisional railway office and other offices. At the divisional headquarters, only those with emergency needs are allowed. The EQ box, in which the EQ requests are dropped, has been shifted from the building to the RPF outpost near the main entrance. The RPF has been asked to place a register to keep a tab on the visitors.The branch officers have been asked to restrict visitors at the entry point. To restrict the movement of personnel carrying post, the authorities have asked all sections use email instead. Officers have been asked to restrict meetings and interactions. Staff members dealing with the public or those who come in contact with the public have been asked to wear masks and to use sanitisers.