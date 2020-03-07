Railways honour women employees

Honouring women employees for meritorious work, a cancer awareness camp, and cultural programmes marked the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division’s celebrations of the International Women’s Day.

The celebrations were part of the ongoing 10-day International Women’s Day Campaign 2020 that began on March 1 across the railway network under the theme ‘Each for Equal’ to drive home the point that collectively each one of us can help create a gender-equal world.

At the function organised at Rail Kalyana Mandapam, Thampanoor, on Friday, Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha addressed the women employees. Shaili Sinha, president, Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Thiruvananthapuram Division, honoured women employees in Railways for their meritorious work and outstanding contributions.

Work-life balance

Anu Peter, Chief Medical Superintendent, Thiruvananthapuram Division, said women should give importance to their physical, mental, and spiritual health and added that they needed to be strong.

An awareness programme on cancers that afflict women was also organised.

Kalavathy of the Regional Cancer Centre spoke on the types of cancer while Sreehari Pillai spoke on maintaining work-life balance.

Women employees of Thiruvananthapuram Division attended a cancer-screening camp.

Songs, dances, and a skit were presented later.Vipin Saini, Divisional Personnel Officer; S. Gopikrishna, Divisional Secretary, SRMU; and Sidharth K. Varma, Assistant Personnel Officer, Thiruvananthapuram Division, spoke.