Railways face shortage of masks for frontline staff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 March 2020 19:51 IST

Biometric punching for personnel stopped

The Divisional Railway that has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to take steps to prevent Corona virus infection has been hit by the acute shortage of face masks.

The State had been approached to make available the masks, as it was needed for the frontline personnel of the Railways who were in direct contact with the commuters, the Divisional Railway Manager, Shirish Kumar Sinha said on Wednesday. The Railways were insisting the frontline staff like the Travelling Ticketing Inspector (TTI) and the Coach Attendants who travel in the trains to wear the protective masks.

“We approached the State, as we are unable to procure them locally. Shops have exhausted the stock due to panic buying following the alert sounded by the government,” the DRM said.

The situation is being constantly monitored and coordinated at the Railway Board level, zone level, and at the division level. Control rooms have been set up all over the Railway system and the staff has been sensitised and educated about the deadly virus and on the precautionary measures to be taken.

Biometric punching in the divisional office and other offices for the Railway staff had been stopped as a precautionary measure. Help desks have been set up at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and other key railway stations to assist the commuters and coordinate the awareness programmes.

Posters and pamphlets regarding coronavirus are being prominently displayed for awareness of public in local language at railway stations and in trains. Audio and video clips are being played at railway stations to spread awareness among the travellers. Public announcements are being made at the railway stations.

In addition to the arrangements made at the Railway Hospital, the authorities have identified buildings in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam to keep those showing symptoms of COVID-19.

One of the coach of Gorakhpur Express was fumigated on the rake reaching the State capital after a report that a commuter who disembarked at Chennai had shown symptoms of COVID-19. The commuter later tested negative to COVID-19.