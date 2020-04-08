Raids across State yield 7,557 kg of inedible fish

Officials of the Health and Food Safety Departments carried out raids across the State on Wednesday and seized 7,557 kg of contaminated and rotten fish.

Notices were issued to 15 persons and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja warned of stern action against those found using hazardous chemicals for preservation of fish.

“The government will crackdown on those resorting to such means to boost profit at a time when the masses are facing much hardship,” the Minister said.

The raids carried out at 184 locations on Wednesday under Operation Sagar Rani yielded 196 kg of rotten and contaminated fish from various places in Kottayam, 195 kg in Idukki, 4,030 kg in Ernakulam and 1,300 kg in Kannur district.

About 25 kg of rotten prawns were seized from the Cherthala market and 1,700 kg of tuna and shrimp from Thrissur.

With Wednesday’s raids, a total of 43,081 kg of fish had been seized under the operation over the last few days, an official press note issued here said.

A good word

While lauding the officials who were involved in the operation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sounded a note of caution, saying that all shipments of fish from Tamil Nadu were not stale goods and authorities should scientifically examine the consignments before condemning them for destruction.