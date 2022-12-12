Rabies suspected, stray dogs disrupt functioning of CET

December 12, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The functioning of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) was disrupted on Monday due to a persisting stray dog menace on the campus.

The suspected presence of rabid dogs in the premises late Sunday prompted the college management to suspend offline classes for the day. Instead, online classes were held for most batches of the engineering college. Examinations, however, were conducted as per schedule.

According to CET Principal V. Suresh Babu, the decision to suspend classes was taken to ensure the safety of the 5,500-odd students and nearly 700 employees of the college.

A few dogs were spotted by the security guards as displaying suspected symptoms of rabies and attacking other stray dogs on the campus a day ago, he said.

Officials of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the Animal Husbandry department visited the college premises to take stock of the situation and initiate steps to catch the dogs.

Dr. Babu pointed out that the college has been facing the stray dog menace for a long while. While the Corporation has been regularly capturing these animals from the campus for its sterilisation drive, they would be brought back to their original location after the procedure. Besides, the unfenced boundaries of the college have enabled dogs to enter the compounds in large numbers.

The college has sought the intervention of the authorities in finding a permanent solution to the hazard that puts the safety of students and others in peril.