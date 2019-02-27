Quiz champions are avid readers of The Hindu

The Hindu Young World Quiz is an event that is much-anticipated by students, and this year’s edition was no different.

Hrishikesh M.K. and Neeraj S., students of Lake Ford School, Kollam, who emerged winners in the senior category, called it ‘a truly inspiring event’.

Hrishikesh, a Class IX student and avid reader of The Hindu Young World, says he basically depends on the newspaper to groom himself for the contest.

“We felt wonderful being part of something so big and finally winning it,” he says. Neeraj, a Class VIII student and first-timer, says participating in the event was a great learning experience. "As part of preparations, we covered a spate of subjects and it also involved updating our knowledge in many areas,” he says.

In the junior category, twins Anirudh P. and Devika P. of Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram, who walked away with the first prize, are avid quizzers.

The Class VI students say both of them are competitive, though Devika feels she likes quizzing more than her brother.

The twins are voracious readers, but have different tastes.

They regularly read the The Hindu In School weekender tabloid too.

The duo, who took part in The Hindu Young World Quiz last year but could not make it past the written preliminary round, came back with a bang this time around to grab the first position.

The event, powered by Eveready Industries India Ltd, saw 191 teams registering in the junior category and 167 turning up for the senior category at Hotel Apollo Dimora, the venue of the competition.

The programme was hosted by V.V. Ramanan, the resident quiz master at The Hindu. Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh, who was the chief guest, gave away the prizes.

Others who were present at the presentation ceremony included R. Srinivasa Rao, Director, Arrow Publication Pvt. Ltd.; George David Vettath, Manager (Sales), Eveready Industries Ltd.; Naveen, a representative of Math IIT; and Suresh Kumar Pillai, assistant general manager (circulation), The Hindu.

Math IIT was the regional sponsor, UNIBIC the snack partner and Arrow Publications Pvt. Ltd. the knowledge partner of the event.