Thiruvananthapuram

quality health-care

Minister inaugurates CPHC training

Reducing the high out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure on health in the State by providing affordable and quality health-care delivery for all is the long-term goal that the government is trying to achieve, the Health Minister, K.K. Shylaja has said.

Ms. Shylaja was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day training programme for health system resource persons, including doctors from Health Service and medical colleges, on Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) programme, an initiative intended to revamp primary health care services, here on Tuesday. — Special Correspondent

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 1:27:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/quality-health-care/article16643503.ece

