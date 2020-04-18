PWD brings 6,999 kms under Core Road Network

The Public Works Department (PWD) has brought 6,999.61 km of roads comprising State Highways (SH), Major District Roads (MDRs), and RITES 2001 roads under the Core Road Network (CRN).

The 394 roads shortlisted from the 14 districts and prioritised by the PWD Maintenance Wing and notified in the CRN will get enhanced budgetary provisions, improved climate and disaster resilient standards, and performance-based maintenance contracting framework. In the wake of the unprecedented floods in 2018, government has decided to build the roads sector reform around the CRN.

Of the 6,999.61 kms, 4,292.25 kms is State Highways, 2004.99 kms RITES 2001 roads, and the remaining MDRs. The highest of 987.51 kms from 17 roads that figure in the CRN is from Idukki district. As much as 959.22 km of SH roads that has made it to the CRN is also from Idukki. The lowest of 322.57 km in CRN is from Kollam district (23 roads) and 322,95 km (19 roads) from Wayanad district.

The CRN prioritisation was based broadly on economic importance, connectivity to economic growth centres and strategically important corridors, traffic volume, share of commercial vehicle, public transport routes, disaster relief, and climatic resilience functionalities.

The 6999.61 kms coming under the 394 roads had also been prioritised into I, II and III by the PWD Maintenance wing. As much as 4,293.25 km of SH comes under SH, 2,004.99 km of RITES 2001 roads under Priority II, and the remaining MDRs under Priority III.

The PWD Chief Engineers of Roads, Bridges and Maintenance have been asked by the government to ensure that priority is given to works on these roads, and enhanced climate and disaster risk resilience standards are maintained. Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) T.K. Jose has also asked the Chief Engineer, Maintenance, to take steps to create separate budget head for CRN in the financial year 2020-21.

It has already been decided that the 5,000-odd km of roads, damaged in the deluge and to be developed under Rebuild Kerala with World Bank and German development bank aid, will be climate-resilient. Transport planners have found that 80% of the vehicular traffic move along 15% of the road network in the State.