Put off surveys in some areas, NSO staff told

The State unit of the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) has asked its field staff to put off sample surveys in certain areas of the State in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The surveys have been progressing in the State amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NSO (Field Operations Division), Kerala and Lakshadweep, has also written to New Delhi regarding the situation.

So far, the NSO headquarters has not come out with instructions on whether to postpone the surveys altogether or not.

Oral instructions

“We have given oral instructions to our field staff to postpone collection of samples in affected places such as Ranni and its neighbourhood, for instance. We have asked them to concentrate on other areas for the time being. We have communicated to our headquarters regarding the situation,” N.N. Reji, Deputy Director, NSO Kerala, said.

The NSO is conducting a number of surveys in the State including the periodic labour force survey, the seventh Economic Survey, the 78th round of Socio-Economic Survey focusing on domestic tourism expenditure and multiple indicators, and the Annual Survey on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises.

Non-cooperation

As it is, the NSO surveys have been faced with non-cooperation from the public in parts of the State due to the fear that they were linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In February, Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director General, Field Operations Division, NSO (Kerala and Lakshadweep), had issued an appeal to the public to cooperate with the NSO sample surveys.

NPR

She had pointed out that the NSO sample surveys were unrelated to the population census or the National Population Register (NPR) and there was nothing to be wary of.

The NSO has also taken up the issue regarding the surveys with the State government.