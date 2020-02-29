Punching system in Corpn. from March 2

Employees of the city Corporation who have a habit of coming late or taking extra long breaks from work will now have to be careful with the introduction of a biometric punching system and camera surveillance in the Corporation office.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the punching system on March 2.

Announcing the launch of the punching system at a press conference here on Friday, Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar said that 10 biometric punching devices have been installed in the Corporation main office. Eight of these have been fixed at the building's entry point, while two are at the back exit. In addition, one punching device each has been fixed at the 15 health circle offices and 11 zonal offices of the Corporation.

The trails of the punching system has already begun at the main office. Out of the total of 430 employees, 437 have already been included in the system. The biometric details of three employees could not be collected due to health reasons. Steps have been taken to put in place an alternate arrangement for the three of them. The biometric punching system has been installed at a cost of ₹56.72 lakh.

With an aim to bring further transparency into the functioning of the city Corporation, 140 surveillance cameras will be installed in the main office and 52 cameras in the circle and zonal offices. CCTV cameras will be fixed inside the office rooms, in the corridors and in the office surroundings. The fixing of cameras in the first floor has been completed, while the work on fixing cameras in the rest of the two floors will be completed this week. Cameras have been installed at a cost of ₹29.99 lakh.