Punching system, CCTV cameras in place

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the biometric punching system and camera surveillance at the city Corporation office on Monday.

Mayor K. Sreekumar presided over the function.

Ten biometric punching devices have been installed in the Corporation main office.

Eight of these have been fixed at the building’s entry point, while two are at the back exit.

More machines

In addition, one punching device each will be fixed within two days at the 15 health circle offices and 11 zonal offices of the Corporation.

With an aim to bring further transparency into the functioning of the city Corporation, 140 surveillance cameras are being installed in the main office and 52 cameras in the circle and zonal offices. CCTV cameras will be fixed inside the office rooms, in the corridors, and in the office surroundings.

Out of the total of 430 employees in the Corporation main office, 437 have already been included in the system.

The biometric details of three employees could not be collected due to health reasons.

Steps have been taken to put in place an alternate arrangement for the three of them.

The biometric punching system has been installed at a cost of ₹56.72 lakh, while the cameras have been installed at a cost of ₹29.99 lakh.