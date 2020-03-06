Punargeham to relocate fishers’ families to safer areas

Thiruvananthapuram

06 March 2020 01:24 IST

18,685 to be provided houses under the scheme; 120 fibre reinforced plastic boats distributed

As many as 18,685 fishworkers and their families will be relocated from vulnerable areas of the coast to safer locations and provided houses or apartments under a phased project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level project named Punargeham on the Shanghumughom beach here on Thursday, he said 8,487 families would be shifted in the first phase, with the rest to be relocated in the subsequent two phases.

Mr. Vijayan said the government accorded priority to protecting the life and property of fisherfolk and securing their livelihood.

Society’s responsibility

Recalling the selfless service rendered by fishers during the floods, he said it was society’s responsibility to give them their due.

The government was offering an assistance of ₹10 lakh for the coastal families to buy land and construct houses. Apartments would be provided for those who failed to identify land.

The Chief Minister said the government had done everything possible to help the fisherfolk who bore the brunt of cyclone Ockhi.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan distributed 120 fibre reinforced plastic boats and kits to fishermen. Deputy Speaker V. Sasi distributed 2,000 cycles to girls hailing from families in the coastal belt.

Presiding over the function, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said the government was working on several programmes to empower fisherfolk. Another 200 fishers would be provided with boats and nets, she said, adding that the construction of an offshore breakwater at Poonthura would commence soon.

Mayor K. Sreekumar, MLAs K. Ansalan and V. Joy, Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi, Principal Secretary, Fisheries, Ishitha Roy and District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan were present.

The Punargeham project estimated to cost ₹2,450 crore is scheduled to be completed by 2021- 22.