Public urged to remain indoors

Restrictions imposed in capital from May 4 to 9

District Collector Navjot Khosa has urged the public to remain indoors and not venture out unless absolutely necessary from May 4 to 9.

Surveillance by the police has been stepped up in the district as part of the tight, State-wide restrictions imposed by the government during this period for tackling COVID-19, Ms. Khosa said. She requested the people to cooperate with the measures.

Shops selling essential commodities will be permitted to function. This list includes medical shops, provision stores, shops selling fruits and vegetables, milk, fish and meat. Ration shops and outlets of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation also will be open. Service centres and garages can function. Shops should close by 9 p.m.

The District Collector noted that restrictions under Section 144 of the Cr.PC have been imposed in a large number of grama panchayats and local body wards in the district. Shops in these locations are required to down shutters by 7.30 p.m. Home delivery of goods is encouraged to prevent people leaving their residences, she said.

Staff in shops should wear two layers of masks, and strictly comply with the COVID-19 guidelines. Restaurants and hotels are permitted to run parcel and take-away counters till 9 p.m. Banking services are permitted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bank employees can stay back till 2 p.m. to complete internal work, the Collector said. She also urged banks to encourage their customers to carry out transactions online, given the COVID-19 situation.

Valid documents

Train services, flights and long-distance bus services have been permitted during May 4 to 9. Public transport, private vehicles, autorickshaw and taxi services to airports and railway and bus stations are permitted. Passengers should carry valid travel documents.

A maximum of 50 persons are permitted at marriages. Advance registration is a must for marriages and house-warmings. A maximum of 20 people are allowed at funerals. Migrant workers can continue to work where they are employed.

Activities related to farming, plantations, animal husbandry, industry, and the construction sector are permitted subject to the COVID-19 protocol. Not more than 50 people are allowed in places of worship.

Shooting of films, TV serials and documentaries are prohibited.

Government institutions, industries, institutions that need to operate round-the-clock, and other institutions listed as essential services can function. The employees should carry their identification cards with them. Telecom, internet service providers, petroleum, LPG service providers are allowed to operate.

IT firms

IT firms can function with essential staff. The transportation of medical oxygen will not be affected Oxygen technicians, health workers, patients and bystanders and people venturing out for their COVID-19 vaccination are required to carry identification documents.