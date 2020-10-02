Public crematorium opened at Palode

Thiruvananthapuram

02 October 2020 08:42 IST

Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the Santhikudeeram public crematorium at Mukkamthottil in Palode on Thursday. The crematorium, built by the district panchayat, is aimed at addressing the shortage of modern crematoriums in rural areas. Often, bodies have to be brought to the city for cremation. To address the problem, the district panchayat launched a project for building five public crematoriums. One built at Kallara has been inaugurated.

Advertising

Advertising