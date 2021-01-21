Psychosocial support given to 66 lakh

Psychosocial support has been provided to 66 lakh people under the State Mental Health Programme as part of steps taken in the wake of COVID-19.
Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, in a statement here on Wednesday, said 1,304 mental health providers had been arranged across the 14 districts as part of ‘Ottakkalla Oppamundu.’
The programme, which began on February 4 last year, provided mental health support to 28.24 lakh people under observation in hospitals and homes. The mental health team, comprising school counsellors and those from Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres , reached out to people under observation to help them overcome tension, stress, lack of sleep and problems caused by isolation. No only did they call up people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to isolation wards and counsel them, but also ascertained their needs and tried to fulfil them to the extent possible.
They also reached out to parents of the differently abled, the elderly living alone, migrant workers, and those under mental health treatment and provided them telecounselling.
The programme was extended to students in June last year to address the various problems faced by them and reduce the suicidal tendencies among them. As many as 5.62 lakh children were contacted, and 55,882 given counselling.
Psychosocial helplines are available in each district as part of the State Mental Health Programme. DISHA can be contacted on 1056 and 0471-2552056 round the clock.
