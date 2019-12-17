PSU sale will aggravate crisis, says Pinarayi

The Narendra Modi Government’s disinvestment plan for public sector units will serve only to aggravate the financial crisis faced by the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan was inaugurating the valedictory session of the State conference of the State Public Sector and Autonomous Bodies Officers’ Federation (SPATO) on Monday.

The Union Government was bent on selling off even the Navaratna companies, Mr. Vijayan said.

Selling off the best

The Government’s policy appeared to be centred on the premise that selling off the best would rake in more money.

Public sector enterprises were facing threats in various forms because of the policies adopted by the Centre, the Chief Minister said.

Efficient management

The Kerala Government, on the other hand, followed the policy of protecting such units. The recent past has proved it a big success, he said.

The Left Democratic Front Government succeeded in turning around loss-making units by introducing an efficient management and an ecosystem conducive for growth, he said.

State Public Sector and Autonomous Bodies Officers’ Federation president V.C. Bindu presided over the function.