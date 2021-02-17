PSC protests | Demonstrations turn violent in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Activists of Opposition parties clash with police

The agitation surrounding the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank-holders’ demand for jobs took a violent turn on Tuesday when activists of Opposition parties clashed with the police in the State capital.

Several activists of youth organisations affiliated to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party sustained minor injuries during demonstrations they took out to the Secretariat and the PSC headquarters at Pattom.

Four Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers were injured during a protracted stand-off with the police outside the Secretariat that resulted in the MG Road being closed down for traffic for close to one-and-a-half hours. While water cannons were used on the protesters seven times, grenades were lobbed at least five times.

Motorcycle rally

Earlier, Youth Congress activists from Kollam reached the area in a motorcycle rally to pledge support to their State president Shafi Parambil and vice president K.S. Sabarinadhan who have been observing an indefinite fast.

They dispersed after being sprayed with jets of pressurised water. Notably, the police displayed much restraint to prevent an escalation that would have imperilled the agitating rank-holders who have been camping in the vicinity.

The scene of agitation soon shifted to the PSC office where several Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists attempted to barge into the premises. While some of them snatched shields and canes from the police, two others manage to scale the compound wall where they erected a KSU flag.

A wreath was also hung on the PSC emblem.

Amidst the fierce clashes, the job aspirants conducted a symbolic funeral procession on Tuesday.