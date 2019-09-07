PSC exam fraud: CB mulls retest for duo

The Crime Branch (CB) is likely to put two of the accused in the PSC police constable examination fraud through a retest to gauge their proficiency.

The accused, both SFI leaders and University College students, are Nazeem and Shivarenjith. The PSC had ranked them first and 28th respectively in the examination conducted in July 2018. More than six-lakh persons had appeared for the examination held in centres across Kerala.

The suspects, who are in judicial remand after being arrested in July on the charge of attempting to murder a fellow SFI activist and college mate, had appeared for the test from University College.

The CB case was that a knowledgeable person, in this case, a police officer identified by investigators as Gokul, had texted the answers to the accused after he received the questions on the mobile phone of another suspect Safir.

The police were also probing one Pranav, another University College student, who had emerged second in the civil police officer examination. They have declared him a fugitive from the law and issued a lookout notice. The government has since suspended Gokul from service and the CB has named him as a prime suspect in the case.

The agency has also sought the address details and registered mobile phone numbers of the 879 persons who appeared for the test at the University College. They have also asked the particulars of examiners and invigilators. The agency wanted to find out if anybody had conspired with the suspects to allow the use of mobile phones in the examination hall.

Inspector General S. Sreejith is heading the probe.