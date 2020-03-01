Provide drinking water: SHRC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 March 2020 00:47 IST

Directive to PSC on exams

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has held that the Kerala Public Service Commission was bound by its responsibility to ensure the display of time and supply of drinking water for candidates at examination halls. Commission chairman Antony Dominic issued the order in wake of the PSC decision to prohibit wristwatches and drinking water in examination halls. In a report submitted to the commission, the PSC claimed that it did not possess the authority to install clocks in schools that were usually utilised as examination halls. In his order, Mr. Dominic observed that it was unwise to instruct the PSC to permit wristwatches that could pave way for malpractice.

