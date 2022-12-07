Protests have caused huge financial loss, hit functioning, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation informs HC

  1. EPaper
December 07, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the protests being organised by various political parties demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran have caused huge financial loss to the civic body and affected its day-to-day functioning.

In a statement, the Corporation secretary submitted that the public were prevented from visiting the office and remitting tax and fees. It was found that during October 2022, the counter revenue of the head office was ₹6,04,05,804 and for November 2022 it was ₹3,83,05,408, a shortage of ₹2,21,00,396. This could be attributed to the ongoing protests in front of the Corporation office.

The statement was filed in response to a petition filed by P.K. Raju, Deputy Mayor of the Corporation, seeking to prohibit the protests in front of the Corporation office.

