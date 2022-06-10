Protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against ‘insult to Islam’

A protest march taken out by the Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaath in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Scores of people took part in a march organised on Friday by the Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaath to protest against the tweets and statements by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

The march, which started from the Vallakkadavu Juma Masjid, culminated at the Eenchakkal bypass junction. Office-bearers of the Jamaath and imams led the demonstration. Chief Imam Hafiz P.H. Abdul Gafar Moulavi inaugurated the march. Jamaath functionaries A. Saifudeen Haji, S.M. Hanifa and Dr. Anwar Nazer were among those who spoke.