Protest: BJP activist arrested

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was arrested by the Vattappara police on Wednesday for waving a black flag and shouting slogans in front of the Chief Minister’s vehicle at the Karakulam grama sabha. The police has identified the arrested as Abhilash, aged 24. A case has been registered against him.
Mr. Vijayan was about to leave after his inaugural address at the grama sabha when the accused obstructed the vehicle, leading to an uproar amid the onlookers, who chased and caught hold of him. He was nabbed by the police on the spot. Following this, a group of BJP workers held a protest march to the Vattappara police station on Wednesday evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor