Protest: BJP activist arrested

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was arrested by the Vattappara police on Wednesday for waving a black flag and shouting slogans in front of the Chief Minister’s vehicle at the Karakulam grama sabha. The police has identified the arrested as Abhilash, aged 24. A case has been registered against him.

Mr. Vijayan was about to leave after his inaugural address at the grama sabha when the accused obstructed the vehicle, leading to an uproar amid the onlookers, who chased and caught hold of him. He was nabbed by the police on the spot. Following this, a group of BJP workers held a protest march to the Vattappara police station on Wednesday evening.