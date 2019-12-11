Protest against Citizenship Bill at festival venue

The fire of resistance, which is a common theme in quite a few films at the International Film Festival of Kerala, spilled over to the venue on Tuesday evening as Tagore Theatre witnessed a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Delegates and activists set to fire several copies of the Bill, marking their protest against the proposed law that allegedly seeks to exclude Muslims from the list of refugees who could be granted citizenship. Inaugurating the protest, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby said the Bill went against the very idea of India.

“The greatest danger of this Bill is that for the first time in the history of our country, religion has become a yardstick for citizenship. Our country gives freedom to its citizens to follow any religion or to be a non-believer. The ones in power are now trying to talibanise Hinduism, ignoring its great ideals like Loka Samasthsa Sukhino Bhavanthu and Thathwamasi. There should be wide protests against this move,” said Mr. Baby.

He said it was apt that such a protest was happening at the IFFK, as it had many films that threw light on the burning issues faced by the country today.