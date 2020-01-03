Protest against CAA at LKS venue

The wave of protest sweeping across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) had its echo at the second Loka Kerala Sabha.

The opposition to the CAA and NRA at the venue of the deliberations in the Legislative Assembly building was raised by Non Resident Keralite Habib Rehman, a native of Punnappara in Alappuzha.

Mr. Rehman, who is in Sultanate of Oman for 12 years, sported a white shirt with slogans “No NRC, No CAA, No CAB’ and was the cynosure of all eyes when the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan presented the approach paper and during the deliberations on Thursday.

“I am registering the protest against unconstitutional measures being initiated in the country. Why this discrimination is taking place against a section,’’ he asks when quipped on selecting the LKS platform.

Mr. Rehman said he wanted to protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Oman but was denied permission.

Social cause

For Rehman, such types of protest and intervention for a social cause is not new. He had printed stickers for taxies in Oman urging them to contribute for the flood relief when Kerala was ravaged by natural fury. “I will sport this protest on the last day of the LKS,” Mr. Rehman says before returning to the venue to attend the deliberations.