Protective gear for poll staff to combat COVID

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

19 November 2020 19:38 IST

26,600 litres of sanitiser, 85,300 N95 masks to be distributed in Thiruvananthapuram

Elaborate arrangements are being made in the district to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming local body polls.

The district would require 26,600 litres of hand sanitiser, 85,300 N95 masks, 1,12,600 gloves, 20,800 face shields and 250 reusable face shields. The protective gear would be distributed to polling officials and other staff who will be deployed for various election-related duties, including counting of votes.

Safety boxes

Teams deployed in each polling station will be issued boxes containing masks, gloves, sanitiser and face shields. Steps have been initiated to distribute the boxes to the returning officers at the block panchayat level. The boxes, prepared by the State Election Commission, are being distributed from the District Collectorate.

Four officials, an attender and a police officer will be deployed in each polling booth. Every box would have 18 N95 masks, 12 pairs of gloves, seven litres of sanitiser in a five litre can and four half-litre cans, and six disposable face shields.

The district will have, in total, 3,281 polling booths this time. On the eve of election day — December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram — all polling booths will be disinfected.

On the day of voting, sanitiser will be issued to voters when they enter and exit the booth. The State Election Commission has made it compulsory for polling officers to wear face shields, gloves and sanitiser.

Polling agents also should use masks and sanitiser.

1,727 wards

On December 8, elections will be held to 1,727 wards in 90 local bodies in the district. The district has a total of 28,26,190 voters.

The election-specific COVID-19 containment measures in the district also cover officers assigned to accept the nomination papers, scrutinise the nominations, packing staff, officials at various distribution centres, sectoral officers and staff, drivers, election observers and route officers.